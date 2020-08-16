Wilma Mattingly

Wilma Pearce Mattingly of Lexington, KY, 93 passed away on August 12, 2020.She is proceeded in death by her husband of 38 years, J. Hulin Mattingly, Sr. of Danville, KY, her parents Butler Anderson Pearce and Frances (Fanny) Farris Pearce and her siblings Boyd Pearce, Garnett Pearce, Bonnie Pearce Hall and a stepson, J. (Joe) Hulin Mattingly, Jr.She is survived by her brother Bruce (Ruth) Pearce, Simpsonville, KY, brother in law Robert Hall, Jr., Georgetown, KY, her nephews and niece, Ken (Jane) Pearce, Nicholasville, KY, David (Linda) Pearce, Joel (Scottie) Pearce, both of Louisville, KY, Lee (Stephanie) Hall, and Julia Hall, both of Lexington, KY, two great nephews, Pearce Hall and Robert Hall, Lexington, KY, two step-children, Charles R. Mattingly and Joan Mattingly Kamman, 9 step-grandchildren, and 13 step-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Central Christian Church, 205 E. Short Street, Lexington, KY 40507 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Both held at Preston Pruitt Spurlin Funeral Home, Danville, KY. Burial will be private.