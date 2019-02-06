ADDISON Winford Roscoe, 92 of Charlestown, MD, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Heidelberg, KY, on December 1, 1926, he was the son of the late Millard F. and Eva (Quillen) Addison. He was the husband of the late A. Doloris Addison who passed July 27, 2013. He served his country proudly during Korea in the U.S. Army. Winford graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1952, then began work as a Civil Engineer on the railroad, retiring in 1988. He was a 32nd Degree Mason Scottish Rite, and enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading, watching Fox News, traveling to Florida during winter, and Ocean City in the summer. Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Survivors include his two children: Deborah Addison of Felton, DE and Scott Addison of Charlestown, MD; his granddaughter: Rachael Addison-Hemric (Billy, Jr.) of Clayton, DE; two great grandchildren: Dylan T. Hemric and Alyssa A. Hemric both of Clayton, DE; six siblings: Joe Addison, Kenneth Addison, June Clemons, Mary Jane Wilson, Russell Addison and Ada Frances Durbin; a step-granddaughter: Sofia Quiroga; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Winford was also preceded in death by three siblings: Lavina Hughes, Clifford Addison, and Polly McDaniel. Friends may call Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday. Interment will follow services in Gardens of Faith Memorial Park, Baltimore, MD. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary