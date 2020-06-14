Wing Carleton L.

died on Apr 2, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID-19. He was born in Weymouth, MA, Nov 2, 1942. At 19 he enrolled in the Armed Forces where he was sent to the language school at Monterey, CA to learn Czech as part of the DOD Nat. Sec. Program. He was stationed in Germany for the better part of 6 years. While in Germany he married Shirley Dennis. They had three daughters: Julie Wing, Charleston SC, Laurie Eads (Todd), Lawrenceburg, KY, & Christine Curry, Whitesville, KY. Upon his return to the States he was hired by IBM in Boston and then transferred to Hollywood & Sarasota, FL and then to Lexington, KY. IBM’s printer division became Lexmark from which he retired after 40 years. He attended the U of Maryland and the U of K. But Carleton was an artist, first and foremost. His medium was collage and assemblage, and his work surreal. His art has been shown in many galleries across the US and have been bought by collectors as far away as Italy. In 2000 he opened Wingspan Gallery as a way to show local artist as well as his own work. Carleton was a husband, a father, and a friend to many. He was highly imaginative & creative, had a quiet demeanor and a sharp wit, but his art spoke volumes. He was the quietest one around, because he studied people and truly listened; so when he spoke, people paid attention. In 2003 he met and fell in love with Livia Theodoli and they were married two years later. Their time together was filled with love, laughter & travel. In 2005 they started Dinner at Wingspan, where people could come, have a great dinner and see art. In 2012 they moved to FL for a Stem Cell transplant due to leukemia. He fought a courageous battle with Livia by his side, and won, thanks to his donor Hennig and wonderful Dr. Anasetti. In 2017 they returned to Lexington, where he delved full time into his art, up until the pandemic. He was a member of the Lexington Club and past member of the Iroquois Hunt Club. He was preceded in death by his parents: Carleton Wing, Irene Cranfield & Ruth Wing and a brother Chris Wing. Aside from his wife and daughters, he is survived by his many siblings: Jane, Peter, Alaine, David, Carole, Connie, Polly, Debbie, and a special niece Patty, two grandchildren Jessica and Delsin and one great grandchild Teagan, as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter Claver on Sat the 20th of Jun 2020 at 11:30. Limited seating.