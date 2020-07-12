Winifred Meeker

MEEKER Winifred Virtue, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Lexington Country Place. She made her home in Fayette Park for 50 years and was a beloved neighbor to many in the Northside neighborhood. Win served as Chair of the LFUCG Historic Preservation Commission for 12 years. During that time, she was a great advocate for Lexington's historic neighborhoods and all aspects of historic preservation in Lexington and Fayette County. She received multiple awards recognizing her work with the Northside Neighborhood Association, the Blue Grass Trust, and the Miller Street Rehabilitation project, among others. She also worked to build the Lexington Ronald McDonald House, serving as the President of the Board of Directors and being elected to the lifetime Board of Directors in 1991. Win was preceded in death in 1991 by her loving husband of 29 years, Dr. William Raymond Meeker, Jr. She is survived by two sons, William R. Meeker, III and David C. Meeker; a daughter, Ann Meeker-O'Connell; a brother, Kenneth W. Virtue; and her grandchildren Zoe, Timothy, and Andrew. Family, friends, and others whose lives Win touched are invited to reminisce and celebrate her life at a virtual memorial, date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Blue Grass Trust Annual Fund (bluegrasstrust.org
) would be appreciated. www.milwardfuneral.com