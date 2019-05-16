Winifred Sturgill Skaggs, 96, passed away on May 14, 2019 in Lexington. She was born October 15, 1922 in Hindman, KY. Her parents were Troy B. and Dorothy M. Sturgill of Prestonsburg, KY. A former educator and homemaker, she was married to the late Forest M. Skaggs, DMD for over 51 years. They lived in Lynch, KY before moving to Lexington. She is survived by a daughter Judith Ann Wright (F. Ben, DMD, deceased) of Louisville and son Forest M. Skaggs III (Dianne) of Lexington. She had 4 grandchildren, Hope Mills (David) of Louisville, Ford Wright of Louisville, Andrew Skaggs of Atlanta, and Blake Skaggs (Christie) of Austin, TX and 1 great-grandson Benjamin Mills. She was preceded in death by her husband, brothers, William B. Sturgill and Barkley J. Sturgill, and sister Gwendolyn Dingus. She was a member of the Southern Hills United Methodist Church. The family wishes to thank the staff of Signature Care at Tanbark for their care and support of our mother. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 12pm at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in her name to a . www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary