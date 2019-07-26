|
MAYSVILLE - Winn Oridge Hord Atkinson, 95, passed away July 22. Winn was predeceased by her parents, Rebekah Oridge Hechinger Hord and Winn Estille Hord, M.D., husband, Thomas Utter Atkinson and sister, Harriett Hechinger Hord Cartmell. Survivors include nephews William Holton Cartmell (Kavin) and David Winn Hord Cartmell, a niece, Rebecca Hord Cartmell (Bernar Ogzewalla), great niece, Ellen Holton Cartmell, and great nephew, William Clay Cartmell (Ashlee). Services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Maysville Cemetery chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the services. Condolences at www.brellandson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 26, 2019