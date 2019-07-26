Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brell & Son Funeral Home Inc
620 E 2nd St
Maysville, KY 41056
(606) 564-3641
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maysville Cemetery chapel
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Maysville Cemetery chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Winn Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winn Oridge Hord Atkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winn Oridge Hord Atkinson Obituary
MAYSVILLE - Winn Oridge Hord Atkinson, 95, passed away July 22. Winn was predeceased by her parents, Rebekah Oridge Hechinger Hord and Winn Estille Hord, M.D., husband, Thomas Utter Atkinson and sister, Harriett Hechinger Hord Cartmell. Survivors include nephews William Holton Cartmell (Kavin) and David Winn Hord Cartmell, a niece, Rebecca Hord Cartmell (Bernar Ogzewalla), great niece, Ellen Holton Cartmell, and great nephew, William Clay Cartmell (Ashlee). Services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Maysville Cemetery chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the services. Condolences at www.brellandson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now