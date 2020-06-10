age 90, of New Zion Kentucky packed up and made the transition on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born Thursday, June 5,1930 to Luther W Figgs and Mattie M (Winchester) Figgs, the fifth of seven sons. He was united in marriage to Ida Hubbard in November 27, 1948. Ida was a homemaker, the organizer, record-keeper for the farming household, certainly no place for the fainthearted or the weak-willed. They started as sharecroppers in1952-53, and moving into their own farm in December 1964. A member of the New Zion United Methodist Church since early childhood, he was a member of the choir, and also served as Cemetery Sexton. " Wince" was a frequently called upon to utilize that rich baritone voice to sing at funerals in and Georgetown. "Precious Lord" was undoubtedly one of the most requested selections. Over the past few years, getting ready for church became more and more of an "adventure" Sunday for his family members. Winston was preceded in death by his parents, spouse Ida (Hubbard) and daughter Joyce Owens; siblings Luther, Robert, Jonathan, Lawrence and Donald. He is survived by his youngest brother, Charles Figgs (Martha), sister in-law Gloria Fowkles(Bernard), son Gregory Figgs(Gail), Geraldine Rawlings Carter(John, Janice Coney, Rodney and Sheryl Williams. He is alson survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Doubt that they raise tobacco in Heaven, but maybe a Ford 3000 tractor that the Lord will let him drive (Greg wouldn't). Please Lord, have the Western Channel and the NBC Evening News with Lester Holt. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators and/ or Sanders Brown Center on Aging. If you plan to attend the service, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing , and bring hand sanitizer. Grave side services will be 12pm Thursday June 11 2020 at New Zion UMC cemetery.Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors.



