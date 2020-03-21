|
, 83, of Lexington, KY, formerly of Casselberry, FL and Seoul, South Korea, passed away March 17, 2020. She loved sewing and gardening and was a caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by husband, Walter C. Bryant and survived by daughter, Tina C. Bryant; son-in-law, Arthur Crosby, III; grandchildren, Harper and Satchel; stepdaughters, Kim Power and Lynda Mackey; siblings, Hui Sun, Su Mon, and Young San; in-laws, Barbara Wientjes and Arthur Crosby, Jr.; 5 stepgrandchildren; friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky, 500 Alumni Drive, Lexington, KY 40503 or order a meal from a local Korean restaurant.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 21, 2020