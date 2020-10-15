Passed into the arms of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on the morning of October 13, 2020. While we miss her beyond words she has never been more fully alive than now! Woodie was born May 30th, 1927 in Winchester, Kentucky to Audrey and Walter Watts. She attended Winchester High School where she served as the drum major of the Majorettes Drill Team. Woodie was married to George Ballard and widowed at an early age. She later married Ellsworth “Buddy” Harbett and enjoyed many good times together until Buddy’s passing in 1988. As a young adult, Woodie trusted Jesus as her Saviour and spent the rest of her life serving him. She was always ready to share an encouraging word, to pray with someone, or to lend a hand. Woodie worked for Avon Army Depot for 25 years. Upon retirement, Woodie spent the remainder of her life caring for family and her many friends. Woodie cared for so many friends, in many ways, and received much love in return. As one friend put it, “Woodie was so loved and she made each of her friends feel as though WE were her BEST friend.” Her nieces and nephew fondly remember looking forward to summer vacations and getting to spend time with Aunt Woodie and Uncle Buddy. Woodie loved her family deeply and was able to help in countless ways as they aged. When her sister Maxine Brumback and brother-in-law Jimmy Brumback passed on, Woodie assumed the role of “mom” to Kurt, her precious nephew with special needs . What a wonderful testament to her love for Kurt and also her love for her sister by committing to care well for Kurt. Woodie is preceded in death by her beloved parents Audrey and Walter Watts, first husband George Ballard, her late husband Ellsworth Lee “Buddy” Harbett, her brother Ralph L Watts, her sister Maxine Brumback and brother-in-law Jimmy Brumback. She is survived by her first cousin-in-law Wilma Watts of Winchester, cousin Vivian Rye Fannin and husband David, sister-in-law Carolyn Watts, nephew Kurt Brumback, great niece Alisa and husband Craig Birmingham, nephew Stephen Watts, nieces and their husbands: Rebecca and Rett Dalton, Elizabeth and Bob Vaughn and Bethany and Alan Blomdahl. The family wishes to especially thank Woodie’s many dear friends for all the countless acts of kindness they shared to assist Woodie throughout this final phase of life. There are too many to name each one here, and everyone was special to her! Janice Kelly was a dear friend and a gift to Woodie’s family, as we had so many challenges caring for her from afar in the last few years. They are also grateful for everyone who lifted her up in prayer along the journey. And thanks to Cedar Lake Lodge for their continued good care for her nephew Kurt. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday October 16th at The Lexington Cemetery, 833 S Main Street, Lexington. Everyone is welcome! Then there will be a celebration of Woodie’s life at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 463 E Main Street, Lexington. The family will greet visitors at 1:00 PM and the service will begin at 2:00 PM. Gifts may be given in memory of Woodie Harbett and in honor of her nephew Kurt Brumback to Cedar Lake Lodge, 3301 Jericho Road, La Grange, Kentucky 40031.