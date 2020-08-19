1/1
Woodrow B. "Woody" Gaines
GAINES Woodrow B. "Woody", 86, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home in Versailles surrounded by his devoted family. He was born at the Woodford Hospital on August 25, 1933 to the late Woodrow W. Gaines and Frances Roark Gaines. He is survived by his wife, Lois, sons Michael W. (Deborah) Gaines, Lexington, KY, Mitchell W. Gaines, Endicott, NY, daughters, Janine P. (Pat) Burrows, Mobile, AL, Dr. Krista (Mike) Galitsis, Granite Falls, WA, grandchildren, Blair Burrows and Allison Smith. He was preceded in death by his brother, J. Wayne Gaines. Woody, an engineer by profession, spent his working years in the automotive, aerospace and shipbuilding industries. He was a graduate of the Henry Ford Trade School in Dearborn, Michigan, and attended UCLA. While his career moves spanned the country from California to Rhode Island, Versailles was always "Home", and he happily retired there in 1999. During retirement he enjoyed reconnecting with old friends and serving on various community boards. As a former professional football player, he took great pride in his role as a Woodford County High School football dad. He attended Versailles Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a time when friend and family can gather safely to remember Woody and commemorate his life. In recognition of Woody's love for animals and children, memorial gifts may be sent in Woody's honor to the Woodford Humane Society, P.O. Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383 or Versailles Presbyterian Church, Esperanza Ministry, 130 N. Main St., Versailles, KY 40383. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Woody's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
