DILL Woodrow W. "Woody" Jr., CLU (73), passed away May 14, 2020 after courageously battling leukemia for over a year. The son of the late Woodrow W. Dill, Sr. and Edith G. Dill, he is survived by his loving wife Julie N. Dill; sons, Woodrow W. "Trip" Dill, III, Ryan Dill (Beau Halen), Mark (Alison) Dill; daughter, Meredith (Brad) Bernhard; a granddaughter, Raegan; mother-in-law Eleanor B. Newman; brother-in-law David (Susan) Newman; sister-in-law, Mary Beth (Joe) Oakley; and nephews. As a graduate of Lake Forest High School in Lake Forest, IL, Woody earned First Team All-Conference honors in baseball and football. He chose to continue playing baseball in college and graduated from Denison University. He went on to earn his Certified Life Underwriting Degree (CLU) from the American College of Life Underwriting in Pennsylvania. Woody believed wholeheartedly in the importance of committing to the things you love, as evidenced by that which he was loyal to in his life. Woody served in the U.S. Army and loved his country. He finished his Army career in the reserves with a rank of sergeant. A hard-worker his entire life, Woody was Senior Vice President, in charge of the Employee Benefits Division, of Marsh and McLennan Agency (formerly Powell, Walton and Milward, Inc.) for 40 years. Woody greatly appreciated those with whom he worked and all of his clients regardless of their business size. It is rare and lucky to work with people you love, and Woody had the great joy of experiencing this at PWM. Woody valued commitment to bettering the community, particularly through loving and positively influencing the lives of children. For many years he served as a Big Brother and on the Board of Directors at Big Brothers Big Sisters. In 2009, he was elected to their Hall of Fame. Baseball pervaded Woody's life and he spent many years as a coach at Northern and Eastern Little League. He coached Trip's team, the Cardinals, to a League Championship and his All Star team that later went to the State Championship. Woody also coached Mark on the Pirates, and Mark's All Star team that went to the State Championship. Woody cherished his time as a coach, and players often said he was the best coach they ever had. Years later, he still loved being called Coach. Woody also loved golf and was a 40+ year member of Spring Valley Golf Club. He served two years as President of the Club. Woody was a loyal member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he married his beloved wife, Julie, 27 years ago. He served two terms as a Deacon, two terms on the Finance Committee as its Chairman, one term as Chairman of the Personnel Committee. He also helped teach children's Sunday school for ten years. As successful and accomplished as he was as a businessman and coach, Woody was an even better husband and father. He taught his children by example: to love unconditionally, to grow as a person throughout life, to laugh often, to be kind to everyone, and to be loyal to that which matters most. Special thanks to Dr. Monty Metcalfe and Dr. Barry Schumer for their care throughout the past year. A drive-by visitation will begin on Sat., May 30, 2020 from 2-6pm, Milward-Man O'War, 1509 Trent Blvd. Visitors will remain in their cars and follow directions from our lot attendants. A private service will be observed by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 150 East High Street, Lexington, KY 40507 or Big Brothers Big Sisters, 181 W. Lowry Lane #150, Lexington, KY 40503. www.milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 24, 2020.