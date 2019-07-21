Home

Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
(859) 252-3411
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
Woodson Marvin "Woody" Hopkins


1948 - 2019
Woodson Marvin "Woody" Hopkins Obituary
Woodson “Woody” Marvin Hopkins, age 70, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1948 in Pikeville where he grew into an accomplished high school football player. Woody moved to Lexington, Kentucky in 1966 to attend the University of Kentucky. At UK, Woody was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and remained close with many of his fraternity brothers throughout his life. During college, he met his beloved wife, Kathy Warford. Woody and Kathy were devoted partners for the next 50 years and enjoyed many passions together, including breeding and showing sport horses, caring for their many animals, and raising their adored son, Chapman (Ashley). After graduating from UK, Woody started what would be a nearly 40 year career in pharmaceuticals, ultimately working for more than two decades as a corporate executive with Novartis Pharmaceuticals and earning numerous accolades in the process, including National Managing Director of the year in 2010 and 2011 and the Novartis Distinguished Leader Award. Following his retirement, Woody devoted himself to spending time with his family and passionately following UK athletics and horse racing with his son. Most of all, he experienced immense joy being with his two beloved grandchildren, Lily and Meredith, and spoiling his bulldogs, Tybalt and Tilly. Woody was sentimental, proud, and an enthusiastic storyteller who could always be counted on for his sage counsel. Above all, Woody exemplified strength in the face of physical challenges and was a beacon of resiliency to all those who were fortunate enough to know him. He was a member of St. Raphael Episcopal Church in Lexington, Kentucky where he previously served on the Vestry and was a member of the Thoroughbred Club of America. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Deane Hopkins, and his brother, Billy. Visitation at Milward Funeral Home on Broadway from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23rd. The family will hold a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Woodford Humane Society to honor his love for all creatures, great and small. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019
