Robert Lee Wright, 84, husband of Merry Jan Gough Wright, 84, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home on Churchill Crossing in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He was born on December 6, 1935 in Lebanon, Kentucky to the late Lonzie Wright and Virginia Clark Wright. Robert was retired from The Trane Company in Lexington, Kentucky, an Army Veteran and attended Southland Christian Church. Survivors include daughters, Tracy (Scott) Gumm, Jessica Boone and a step son, Justin (Jodie) Bolender, brother in law, Jay (Heather) Gough, sisters in laws, Mary Wright and Rita Wright, grandchildren, Anderson, Ashley, Spencer, Blayne and two step grandchildren, Otis and Hawkeye, niece, Reagan Gough and a host of other family members. He was preceded in death two brothers, Herb Wright and John Wright, and a stepson, Jason Bolender. No services are scheduled at this time. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.





