Wyatt Alexander Ocampo

Wyatt Alexander Ocampo Obituary
22 of Lexington, son of Telesforo Antonio and Lisa Lynn Waldron Ocampo, passed away suddenly, Wed., Oct. 16, 2019. Wyatt was a 2016 graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and had attended the University of Kentucky. He was employed by Rose Hill Farm and was a member of Pisgah Presbyterian Church. Along with his parents he is survived by his sisters, Victoria and Hillary Ocampo; maternal grandmother, Helen Waldron; paternal grandmother, Lupita Manterola; aunt, Jennifer (Steve) Butta; uncles, Ricardo (Jeanne) Ocampo and Jose (Esme) Ocampo; and cousins, Brian (Karen) Winnell, Stephen, Dustin, Lexi, Nico, Jose, Carrington and Evan. Services will be 11:30 am Wednesday at Pisgah Presbyterian Church, 710 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, KY 40383. Visitation will be from 6 – 9 pm Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 at Kerr Brothers – Harrodsburg Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Woodford Humane Society, 265 Thomas Ln, Versailles, KY 40383
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 20, 2019
