Mrs. Ina Wyncie (Lee) Shelley, age 71, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, January 08, 2020, at her residence in Albany, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Homer and Bessie (Booher) Lee and was also preceded in death by four brothers, John Lee, Delmer Lee, Jimmy Lee, and Hugh Lee, two sisters, Betty Lee Flowers, and Faye Lee Manis. She is survived by her husband, Bro. Donnie Shelley, two daughters, Donna Michelle Shelley and Dana Carol Shelley, a granddaughter, Hannah Grace Shelley, two sisters, Barbara ( and Joe) Bilbrey, Betty Lee, one brother, Sam (and Peggy) Lee, several nieces and nephews, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Ina Wyncie (Lee) Shelley will be conducted Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 1:00 pm (CST) at the Grace Fellowship Church, with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Jimmy Shelley officiating. Burial will follow in the Shelley Family Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 10, 2020