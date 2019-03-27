|
JOHNSON Xavier A. S., 20, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bracktown, 3016 Bracktown Rd, Lexington, KY. He is survived by his daughter, Alena Johnson; father, Jerrod Johnson; mother, Diane Logan; sister, Shalice Murrell and a host of family and friends. Visitation: 11am -1pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Bracktown Rd, 3016 Bracktown Rd., with the funeral service to follow at 1pm. Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Online condolences: www.adporters.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 27, 2019