, 88, husband of Ella Jeane Beaumont York, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on May 12, 1931 in Wilmore, Kentucky to the late Robert Boyd York and Virginia Frances Crank York. Jerry was the last survivor of 15 children, an Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, Charter Member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Deacon Emeritus, a farmer and retired from IBM in Lexington, Kentucky after 33 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by his three children, Jackie (Denise) York of Lexington, KY; Darrell (Cary) York, Nicholasville, KY; and Karen (Milkweed) Wotier of Owenton, KY; grandchildren, Victoria Dieterich, Zachary York, Taylor York, Sarah Wotier Hensley and Kelsey Crockton, and 4 great-grandchildren. Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor David Wotier and Pastor Steve Sholar officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Bearers will be Zachary York, Taylor York, Tyler Hensley, Terry Byrd, Sherlton Dieterich and Stan Foster. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 1, 2019