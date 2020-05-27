Zachary Justus Hanson, 23, husband to Paige Hollin Hanson, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on May 1, 1997 to Dusty and Valorie Williams Hanson. Zachary was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was an employee of R. J. Corman. Along with his parents and wife, he is survived by daughters, Addilyn Grace Hanson, Emma Jewell Hanson, and Harleigh Justus Hanson; brothers, Travis William (Katelyn Rae) Hanson, Logan James Hanson, Bryce Levi Hanson, and Spence Ryan Hanson. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 4-8pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private and officiated by Bishop Rexholt with burial in Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dusty Hanson, Travis Hanson, Logan Hanson and Bryce Hanson. Honorary bearers will be Spencer Ryan Hanson, Scott Baker, Billy Baker, Hayden Hanson, Cash Hanson, Braiden Williams, Devon Burr and Trevor Burr, Jr. To a share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.