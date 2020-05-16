Or Copy this URL to Share

95 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home. He was born in the Bloss Community of Rockcastle County, KY on October 19, 1924 the son of Johnny and Fannie Vance McClure. He had been a minister and farmer for many years and retired after 27 years as a truck driver for the Bluegrass Army Depot. He was a member and former pastor of the Blue Springs Church of Christ and a US Navy veteran. He is survived by his children, Ronald and Donna McClure, Judy and Sam Ford, Genievee Reppert, and Connie and Ryan Riddle, all of Mt. Vernon, and Lois and Jackie Sewell of Somerset; and a brother, Delno McClure of Mt. Vernon. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rekel McClure; an infant child; a great grandson, James Reese Ford; a son-in-law, Gary Reppert; two brothers, Sherman and Shirley; and four sisters, Etta, Freda, Berdia, and Berniece. In accordance with current state mandates, funeral services will be private and will be conducted by Bro. McClure’s grandson, Bro. Marcus Reppert. Burial will be in the McKinney Cemetery at Blue Springs. Dowell & Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Bro. McClure’s online obituary.

