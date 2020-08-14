Zeke Riley, 75, husband of Nancy Turner Riley, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born on November 24, 1944 in Owsley County, Kentucky to the late James and Bertha Spencer Riley. Zeke was a member of Harmony Christian Church and was retired from Johnson Controls. He loved to fish and enjoyed hunting in his younger days, and most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren. Along with his wife, he is survived by grandchildren, Chyna Puckett, Mattea Riley, Tylor Fightmaster, Rachel Fightmaster, and Edward Puckett; brothers, Levi Riley of Highland Heights, Kentucky, Hent Riley of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Willie Riley of Hamilton, Ohio; sister, Laura Hills of Cynthiana, Kentucky. Zeke was preceded in death by two sons, Zeke Patrick Riley and Baby Riley, and a brother, Robert Riley. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Monday, August 17, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home and funeral immediately following at 2 pm with Pastor Jon Welch officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Those serving as pallbearers are Tylor Fightmaster, Alvin Turner, Jacob Riley, Allan Riley, Hent Riley, and Willie Riley. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.