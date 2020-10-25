Zeljko Kocer, 68, husband of Mirjana Kocer passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, surrounded by his wife and sons. Zeljko was born in 1952 in former Yugoslavia and immigrated to the USA with his family. Zeljko will be forever loved and remembered by his devoted wife of 38 years, Mirjana Railic Kocer, sons, Dario Kocer and Igor Kocer, brother, Zdenko (Ivanka) Kocer, nieces and nephews, cousins, along with other family members and many friends. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, Kentucky. Graveside Services will follow the visitation at 12:00 pm at Rose Crest Cemetery. Those attending visitation must wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Zeljko's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com
.