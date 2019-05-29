On Tuesday, May 21, 2019 former school teacher and loving mother, Zenoa Lail Fisher McCauley went home to Jesus and family in Heaven at the age of 91. Zenoa was born July 14, 1927 in Berry, Kentucky to proud parents Zeno and Edna (Lail) Fisher. She graduated from Berry High School. On June 21, 1947 she married Carlos W. McCauley. They were blessed with two daughters, Carla and Candie. Zenoa was preceded in death by her parents, Zeno and Edna Fisher and her husband, Carlos. She is survived by her two daughters; Carla (Larry) Harney and Candie (Jackie) Mitchell; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30th, 5:00-8:00 PM. Funeral is Friday, May 31st, 3:00 PM. Both will be at the Cynthiana First United Methodist Church. Memorial gifts may be sent to Cynthiana First United Methodist Youth Endowment Fund, in Memphis, TN or to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary