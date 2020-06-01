Allen Haszel
Kewaunee - Allen Haszel, age 74 of the Town of Pierce, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home after a brief illness. He was born on June 18, 1945 in Kewaunee to the late Edward and Aileen (Doehler) Haszel.
He graduated fro Kewaunee High School in 1963. He worked for Frank Hamachek Machine Co. for may years and also farmed in the Town of Pierce until his illness.
He married Linda Burmeister June 22, 1968.
Allen was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Carlton. He was a longtime member of the Kewaunee Trap Club.
Survivors include his wife: Linda; two daughters and sons-in-law: Karen and Dennis Steinhorst, Kewaunee; Kathy and Ken Harz, Algoma; five grandchildren: Carolyn; Kyle; Dylan; Logan; Brittany; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Lois and George LaPlant, Sturgeon Bay; Joan and Ronald Wilson, Kewaunee; one brother and sister-in-law: Dale and Diane Haszel, Kewaunee; four sisters-in-law: Diane; Carol; Janet and Lois; two brothers-in-law: Dennis and Ron numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother: Wayne and sister: Mae.
A private family service was held at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 6, 2020.