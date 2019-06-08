|
Almyra "Dolly" Havenhill
Romeoville, IL - Almyra "Dolly" Havenhill died May 19, 2019 in Romeoville, Illinois at the age of 92. She was born in Chicago, September 7, 1926, the daughter of Bertha (Braun) Havenhill of Rio Creek, Wisconsin, and Arthur Asher Havenhill of Chicago, Illinois.
She was educated at the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, University of Illinois, and Washington State University, with two bachelor degrees and two master degrees. She taught in Germany at the Department of Defense Dependants' School from 1962 till 1964. She studied in India on a summer Fulbright Scholarship in 1965. She was a teacher and a counselor at Carl Sandburg High School and Andrew High School in Illinois. Almyra served as trustee of Green Hills Public Library in Hickory Hills, Illinois. She retired to Algoma, Wisconsin in 1983.
Her brother, Arthur E. Havenhill, died in 1973. She is survived by her niece, Joanne Havenhill of San Diego, California, and her nephew, Arthur Havenhill and his wife, Ruth of Franklin, NC, and their son, Edward Havenhill and his wife, Elizabeth of Minooka, Illinois.
Almyra was buried at Beverly Cemetery in Blue Island, Illinois.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on June 8, 2019