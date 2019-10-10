|
|
Alvin "Al" Jesse
Algoma - Alvin Jesse, 82, Algoma, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born April 16, 1937 in Seymour, WI. to the late Oscar and Helen (Fuller) Jesse.
Alvin graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1955. After graduation he joined the US Air Force. He served from 1955 to 1959 on Active Duty and in the Reserves until 1963. He was stationed in Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and Libya. After his honorable discharge he met and married the love of his life, Kathleen Mraz on November 24, 1961. Together they shared 56 wonderful years.
Alvin worked at the Algoma Hardwoods, Bay Shipbuilding, then he went back to the Algoma Hardwoods until he retired in 1999.
He was an avid race car fan of all kinds, but loved dirt track racing the most. He raced himself in the 1960's. His favorite driver was #3 Todd "Felix" Dart.
Alvin is survived by one son Lee (Danell) Jesse and one daughter Kelli Ciccalone, two grandsons Tyler and Tim Jesse, one step granddaughter Taylor Carstens, daughter-in-law Jamie Jesse, sister-in-law Geraldine Pigeon, and brother-in-law Paul Burdick. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Katie of 56 years, one son Mark, three sisters Ruth (Jerry) Poehls, Alice Burdick, Doris Weber, one brother Terry and brother-in-law Gerald Pigeon.
At Alvin's request there will only be a graveside service for him on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice, especially, Heather and Jenny who became part of our family, also special thanks to Kewaunee Atrium Acute Care, especially Keri and Brenda.
Al was a man full of pride and dignity and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Alvin's tribute page at www.schinderle.com
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 19, 2019