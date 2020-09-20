1/1
Anthony "Tony" Barrette
1935 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Barrette

Kewaunee - Anthony "Tony" Barrette, 85, of Kewaunee passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1935 to the late Anton and Lucy (LeCaptain) Barrette.

Tony married Esther Bosetski on October 13, 1962 and she preceded him in death on January 13, 2005.

Tony is survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his only sister, Margaret (Ervin) Derenne.

Per Tony's wishes, a private family service was held with a private burial at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Eaton. Wiesner & Massart funeral homes is assisting the family. Due to COVID-19, social distancing was practiced, and masks were required. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com. Cards and memorials may be sent to Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, PO Box 128, Casco, WI 54205.






Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 26, 2020.
