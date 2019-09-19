|
Anthony "Tony" Becker
Green Bay - Anthony "Tony" Becker, 83, Green Bay, passed away September 18, 2019. Born on June 25 1936, in Hillsboro, WI, he is the son of the late Orval and Veronica (Solchenberger) Becker. Anthony was a graduate of Algoma High School class of '55. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963. Anthony worked in lumberyards for many years at both U.S. Plywood and Algoma Lumber Co. After his retirement he also drove part time for Fox Valley Auto Auction. He enjoyed stamp collecting, golfing, bowling, traveling, and meeting new people at A.A. Tony was so proud of his 29 years of sobriety. Tony loved his dogs, Kota, and Hannah. His sense of humor, big heart, and his compassion will be missed.
He is survived by his two sisters, Joanne Haack of Algoma, and Bernadette (Andrew) Bellin of Casco; significant other, Naomi Gauthier; two Godchildren, Veronica Geurts, and Stewart Parins; step children, Colleen (Cal) Callahan, Paul (Jill) Hartford, Brenda (David) Wilkerson, and Todd (Genelyn) Hartford; many step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine (Hartford) Becker; three infant sisters; brother-in-law, Ardin Haack and nephew, Stephen Haack.
Visitation will be at New Life Church, 6258 Crest Rd, Pulaski, Saturday, September 21, from 9 AM until the time of the service at 11AM. Entombment at Nicolet Memorial Gardens.
The family is especially thankful for all the prayers and visitors. Also, a thank you to the staff of St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice.
"One day at a time"
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 28, 2019