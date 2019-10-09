Services
Arnold L. Karl


1938 - 2019
Arnold L. Karl Obituary
Arnold L. Karl

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Arnold L. Karl, age 80, of Two Rivers, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care Center, Two Rivers surrounded by his family.

Arnold was born November 5, 1938 in Kewaunee, son of the late Clarence and Matilda (Plansky) Karl. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from '60 - '62. Arnold was employed with Mirro for several years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed gardening and camping with family.

Survivors include his special friend of 35 "ish" years: Jeann Lewis, Two Rivers; his children: Dorothy (Wayne) Krall, Mishicot; Jeffery (Jana) Karl, Two Rivers; Steven Karl, Manitowoc; Michael (Danielle) Karl, Seymour; five grandchildren: Kyle, Sam, Kris, Ashlei and Alexus; three great grandchildren: Elizabeth, Amelia and Charles; one brother: Robert (Joan) Karl, Kewaunee; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and per Arnold's wishes there will be no service.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the Karl family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Arnold and his family.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
