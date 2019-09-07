|
|
Bernice Reckelberg
Casco - Bernice Mae Reckelberg
Bernice Mae Reckelberg, 90, earned her crown of Glory on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
She was born May 28, 1929, to the late Henry and Lorretta (Kudick) Hannemann. She was baptized at St John Lutheran Church, Luxemburg and confirmed May 17, 1942, at Grace Lutheran Church, Green Bay. She attended McKinley Public School and graduated the eighth grade in 1942. On May 22, 1948, she married Harold Reckelberg at St John Lutheran Church, Luxemburg. Together they farmed the same farm Bernice grew up on. Harold passed away on October 26, 2005. She continued to live on the home farm with her son James until her death.
Bernice loved playing cards, reading, listening to polka music, and visiting with family and friends. Her life was especially blessed when her grandchildren and great grandchildren came along. She served the Lord in the St. John's Ladies Aid, Lutheran Women's Guild, volunteering at Bethesda Thrift Shop, sewing numerous quilts that were donated to Lutheran World Relief and the American Red Cross. She also enjoyed being part of the Farm Bureau and the Ralph Kline American Legion Auxiliary Unit 262.
Bernice is survived by her children Ken (Ann) Reckelberg, James Reckelberg, Debra (Jeff) VanDenBerg, and SMSgt (retired) Brenda Reckelberg; her grandchildren Loren VanDenBerg, Heather (Chris) Vande Vyver, Kristin and Jacob VanDenBerg; and her great grandchildren Grayson and Carter Vande Vyver. She is also survived by her sister Muriel Gruetzmacher, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dolores Reckelberg, Carl (Joyce) Reckelberg, Sally Reckelberg, Dorothy Tess, Lois Seigmund, Phyllis (William) Erichsen, and Laverne Dax, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents Henry and Lorretta Hannemann, her father-in-law and mother-in-law William Sr. and Martha Reckelberg, brothers-in-law Marvin Gruetzmacher, William Reckelberg, Gordon Reckelberg, Kenneth Seigmund, Harlan Tess, and Leon Dax, one sister-in-law Delores Reckelberg.
Family and friends may call at St John Lutheran Church, 700 Heritage Rd, Luxemburg, WI, on Sunday, September 8, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. Ralph Kline American Legion Auxiliary Unit 262 service at 6:45 pm. A prayer service will conclude the evening. Visitation will continue Monday, September 9, 2019, between 9:30 am until 10:45 am. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am with Rev Carl Brewer officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Reckelberg Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
The Reckelberg family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Casco First Responders, Luxemburg Rescue Squad, the staff at St Vincent Hospital, Unity Hospice, and Rev Carl Brewer for your compassion and care shown our mother.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14, 2019