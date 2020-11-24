Betty L. Behrens
Algoma - Algoma - Betty L. Behrens 84, of Algoma, beloved wife to Bill Behrens, departed this life peacefully on November 23, 2020 at Emerald Shores Assisted Living with Bill at her side.
Betty was born on February 7, 1936 in Old Town, FL., the daughter of Clayton Long and Alma Shuemake (Drawdy). She spent her youth living on the banks of the Suwannee River and loved playing Tarzan and Jane with her older brother Buster. When she was 12 the family moved to Jacksonville FL where she attended Robert E. Lee High School. Shortly after graduation, she met her future husband Bill on a blind date. Bill was in the Navy and stationed at Mayport Naval Base. They were married on September 18, 1954. After Bill's enlistment was up, they moved to Harvard, IL where she got her first taste of being a dairy farmers wife. She and Bill farmed for many years before retiring in Florida.
After raising her four daughters in Casco, She and Bill moved to Jacksonville to be near her mother. During this time Betty became one of the top real estate agents in the Jacksonville area. They lived there twenty years and then moved to Algoma in 2003.
Betty was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished her husband Bill often calling him "Sweetie". Their 66 years of blessed marriage was true love on display every moment. Her daughters brought her humor, joy and excitement to her life. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren filled her heart with happiness. Her devotion to family and her love for Bill are just a few of the many reasons she will be sadly missed.
Survived by her husband William "Bill", daughters Pat, Pam (Tom Zander), Debbie (Mark Ferron) and Meri (Ed Uecker); grandchildren Michael Kipp (Wendy), Heather Dachelet (Dave), Amanda Jankowski (Adam) and Jeremiah Uecker. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Valerie Kipp, Violet Kipp, Howie Kipp, Dylan Dachelet, Dalton Dachelet, Lily Jankowski, Kane Jankowski and Haleigh Uecker.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Clayton Long, Alma Shuemake, stepfather Clarence Shuemake and her brother Clayton H Long.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, was entrusted to assist the family with arrangements.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Betty's tribute page at www.schinderle.com
.