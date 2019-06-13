|
Betty Salentine
Luxemburg - Betty J. Salentine, 92 of Luxemburg, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born February 4, 1927 at home in Ladysmith, WI, the ninth of twelve children, to the late Albert L. and Catherine W. (Van Den Elzen) Verdegan. On May 5, 1948 she married Milton T. Salentine at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Ladysmith, WI. He preceded her in death on March 3, 1990. Together they ran a dairy farm in Luxemburg until retirement in 1988. She was an active member of St. Mary Church, Luxemburg and the Christian Mother Society, volunteering for numerous activities. Her enjoyments included, playing cards, bowling and socializing with friends. Most of all she cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include seven children, John "Jack" (Diane) Salentine, Kewaunee; Jean (Gary) Cribb, Green Bay; Tom (Joan) Salentine, Casco; Randy (LaDonne) Salentine, Luxemburg; Rhonda (Kelly) Brusky, Sturgeon Bay; Nancy (Pat) Sladky Bins, Green Bay; Debbie (Dale) Pribek, Kewaunee; 13 grandchildren, Mike (Molly) Salentine, Brian (Michelle) Salentine, Shawn (Greg) Loberger, Shannon (Adam) Nowak, Shane (Becky) Salentine, Stephanie (Mike) Paye, Ashley (T.J.) Metzler, Ethan Salentine, Derek Salentine, Britanie (Stephen) Nowak, Alyssa (Danny) Vandertie, Cole (Naomi) Sladky, Ashlyn Pribek; three step-grandchildren, Thoran (Shawn) Cribb, Tara (Jake) Appel, Katie Cribb; 18 great-grandchildren, Mitchell Salentine, Maya Salentine, Nolan Salentine, Gabriella Salentine, Marissa Loberger, Seth Loberger, Blake Nowak, Aliya Nowak, Caleb Nowak, Brynn and Parker Salentine, Mason Paye, Addison Paye, Griffin Paye, Andi Metzler, Ramzi Metzler, Mila Salentine, William Nowak; two step-great grandchildren, Brittany (Devon) Lenz, Jace Cribb; one step-great-great-grandchild, Oliver Lenz; one sister in law, Beatrice Salentine, Luxemburg; one brother in law, Ervin Destree, Green Bay; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by, one son in law, Edward A. Wavrunek; five brothers, Matt (Evelyn) Verdegan, Ray (Dorothy) Verdegan, Earl (Celina) Verdegan, Ed (Verneal) Verdegan, Rev. Al Verdegan; six sisters, Ella (Neil) Schneider, Agnes (Lee) Fandel, Rosie (Butch) Vanderbloemen, Lorraine (Jim) Leonard, Louella Verdegan, Jean (Bud) Charais; brothers in law, and sisters in law, Donald Salentine, John Salentine, Helen (Donald) Peot, Marian (Leo) Salmon, Marcie (Ed) Salmon, Audrey Destree; her father in law and mother in law, John N. and Anna R. (Oberhofer) Salentine.
Friends may call at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg, 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019. Closing parish rosary at 7:00 pm, Friday, with Deacon Bob Miller. Visitation will continue between 9:00 am and 10:45 am Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. Funeral 11:00 am, Saturday, with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg. McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com
The family wishes to extend a note of thanks to Unity Hospice, Pam Miller and her staff at Helping Hearts Assisted Living, past and present, for making each day a good day for Mom the last four years, all of Mom's friends at Helping Hearts, St. Vincent Hospital E. R. and 9th floor personnel, Luxemburg Fire and Rescue Squad and family and friends who offered support and visits.
Dementia may have affected Mom's memory, but it didn't change her pleasant personality and for that we are THANKFUL!
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Betty's name.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from June 13 to June 22, 2019
