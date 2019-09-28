|
|
Bill Soldner
Algoma - Bill Soldner passed away peacefully September 2, 2019 at ThedaCare Hospital - Neenah. He was born to Baldwin and Lorraine (Ruedig) Soldner August 31, 1942 at Columbus, WI. Bill graduated from Reeseville High School in 1961. On February 10th, 1962 he married Sharon Lau. They had two children: Bill Jr. and Michelle. Bill worked as a diesel mechanic most of his life retiring in 2011 from Denmark High School District. Bill is survived by his wife Sharon, son Bill Jr. (Amber) Daughter Michelle (Andrew) Haseleu. Three grandchildren Brandon (Crystal) Soldner, Elizabeth Michaletz (Gary), and Tanner Neuman. Two great-grandsons Braxton and Milo Soldner, one sister Sandra Dykstra, Brother-in-law Edward Leistico, and Sister-in-law Denise Tisdale and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law Allen and Fern Lau, Brother Steve and sister-in-law Pat Soldner, brother-in-law Eugene Dykstra, nephew Michael Dykstra and sister-in-law Dianne Leistico. We would like to thank the very caring and special doctors and staff at ThedaCare Hospice and Hospital-Neenah and the Algoma rescue squad and police. Simply Cremations assisted the family.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on Sept. 28, 2019