Brock A. Kleindl
Algoma - Brock A. Kleindl, 79, Algoma, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Kewaunee Health Care Facility. He was born August 12, 1940 in Beaver Dam, WI to Edwin and Maxine (Ring) Kleindl.
He served in the US Coast Guard from 1960 to 1964.
Brock married Linda Leischow in 1976.
Brock loved to hunt and fish. His favorite was goose hunting with family and his hunting buddies. If you were looking for Brock in the winter go out to Alaska Lake and you will find him on the ice.
He was a member of Whitetails Unlimited over 25 years, serving as president for many of those years, also a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and Ducks Unlimited.
There will be a Celebration of Brock's life Saturday March 14, 2020, at the Algoma United Methodist Church, Algoma. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jennifer Emert officiating.
Linda would like to "Thank" the staff at Kewaunee Health Care and Unity Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they showed Brock over the last 14 months.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted Linda with arrangements.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Brock's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020