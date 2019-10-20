Services
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Carl McClain Obituary
Algoma - Carl Richard McClain, 63, Algoma, passed away Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Bellin Hospital. He was born April 8, 1956 in Sunflower, Missouri to Mike and Billie Jean (Clark) McClain.

Carl was a very big car guy, definitely his corvettes, which he had many of. He loved life and his family and was the most selfless person anyone could imagine.

He is survived by his four children Richard, Carla, Casey and Megan, three grandchildren Charlie, Brooke and Ava, his mother Billie Jean, one sister Tina, one brother Raymond, two nieces Scarlet and Grace and many other loving family members.

The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Carl's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, 2019
