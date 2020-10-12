1/1
Carol Ann Litzinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Litzinger

Kewaunee - Carol Ann Anspach Litzinger, age 70 went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital with her daughter by her side. She was born in Newport News, VA on December 25, 1949 to Elizabeth and Kenneth Anspach.

She called Virginia her home where she will be remembered most for her love, devotion and services to others with Buckroe Beach Rescue Squad as their secretary and especially through her true passion with the American Red Cross. She truly loved her time helping others, her family and friends, but it is her grandchildren that held a very special place in her heart. Her legacy of "doing for others through gifts of time, talents and treasures" will be cherished by all who knew her.

She moved to Kewaunee, WI with her daughter and family in 2015 where she quickly made lasting impressions on all that had the privilege to meet her. She was a very loving, sassy and funny woman who could brighten a room just with her presence.

She is survived by her son, Richard Wright of Nags Head, NC; her daughter, Nicole Johnson of Kewaunee, WI and her husband, Brent and their five children, Tyler Wells of Suffolk, VA, Hunter, Shain, Gunner and Madilyn; her two brothers, Charles Anspach of Clayton, NC, his wife, Sandra and their children and grandchildren; Bill Anspach of Seattle, WA, his wife Kari as well as their children and grandchildren and her sister Kathleen McDowell of Kewaunee. She is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Arrangements are by Buchanan Funeral Home in Kewaunee, WI. A celebration of life will be held at Holy Rosary Church 521 Juneau Street at 11:00 a.m. November 14, 2020. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. These details are pending. Go to www.buchananfh.com to watch for any changes or to sign the online guest book.

A Go-Fund-Me page has been established to help with her expenses.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved