Carol Ann Litzinger
Kewaunee - Carol Ann Anspach Litzinger, age 70 went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital with her daughter by her side. She was born in Newport News, VA on December 25, 1949 to Elizabeth and Kenneth Anspach.
She called Virginia her home where she will be remembered most for her love, devotion and services to others with Buckroe Beach Rescue Squad as their secretary and especially through her true passion with the American Red Cross. She truly loved her time helping others, her family and friends, but it is her grandchildren that held a very special place in her heart. Her legacy of "doing for others through gifts of time, talents and treasures" will be cherished by all who knew her.
She moved to Kewaunee, WI with her daughter and family in 2015 where she quickly made lasting impressions on all that had the privilege to meet her. She was a very loving, sassy and funny woman who could brighten a room just with her presence.
She is survived by her son, Richard Wright of Nags Head, NC; her daughter, Nicole Johnson of Kewaunee, WI and her husband, Brent and their five children, Tyler Wells of Suffolk, VA, Hunter, Shain, Gunner and Madilyn; her two brothers, Charles Anspach of Clayton, NC, his wife, Sandra and their children and grandchildren; Bill Anspach of Seattle, WA, his wife Kari as well as their children and grandchildren and her sister Kathleen McDowell of Kewaunee. She is also survived by many cousins and friends.
Arrangements are by Buchanan Funeral Home in Kewaunee, WI. A celebration of life will be held at Holy Rosary Church 521 Juneau Street at 11:00 a.m. November 14, 2020. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. These details are pending. Go to www.buchananfh.com
A Go-Fund-Me page has been established to help with her expenses.