Carol M. Palazzo
Algoma - Carol Mae Palazzo, 87, of Algoma, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born in Algoma on August 28, 1932 to the late Kenneth and Evelynn (Fett) Koss. She married the love of her life, Harry Myles Palazzo, on August 1, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Algoma, Wisconsin. They lived for several years in the Akron, Ohio area before moving back to Algoma. Harry preceded her in death on February 11, 2001.
Carol had training in Practical Nursing and was employed by hospitals in both Ohio and Wisconsin for several years. She also had considerable experience in bookkeeping, and worked for several area businesses in both Kewaunee and Door Counties. Her business qualifications led to office management positions. Additionally, she was certified as an Emergency Medical Technician and worked with the Algoma Fire and Rescue squad for many years.
She obtained her Master Gardener certification through Kewaunee County Extension and thoroughly enjoyed working in her garden beds over the years. Carol was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary - Post 236, St. Mary's Rosary Society, and Knit for Kids. Past interests include Girl Scout and 4-H Leadership, the Red Hatters Society, and teaching sewing and cake decorating classes. She enjoyed taking classes as well for personal enrichment, including quilting, ceramics, photography, woodworking, and welding at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Her artistic talents and interests were many, but she especially held in high esteem her Quilting and Knitting groups of friends who met regularly. Carol also enjoyed traveling with family members, with trips to Hawaii, Florida, Alaska, Iowa, and Michigan as some of her favorite places visited. Voyages to Italy, Sicily, and an audience with the Pope topped her travel list. She was also a lifelong avid reader.
Carol is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Frank and Darlene Koss; sister: Maryke Schmidt; children: Lynn Conard (C.J.), Kimberly-Ann Palazzo (husband, Randolf Warnke), Vince Palazzo (fiance', Kaleigh Wright), Kent Palazzo (Lorna), and Philip Palazzo (Kristine); grandchildren: Ryan Klimek (Amy), Kristopher Klimek, Justin Klimek, Anna Maria Palazzo, Amy Lynn Palazzo, Jason Palazzo, Joshua Palazzo, Anthony Palazzo, Adam Palazzo (special friend, Christi Ferron), Angel Palazzo, and Heather Palazzo; great-grandchildren: Alex and Jack Klimek, Alana, Lexi, and Lily Klimek, Meadow Lynn Klimek, Dakota Palazzo, Jenna Domagalski, Alivia and Gabby Palazzo, Isabella Palazzo, Nova Palazzo, Blake and Mylie Houle, Ron James, Jr., Nolan Weakley; Goddaughter: Tanya Koss-Hollister (B.J.); many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and friends. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, SuZe, and enjoyed the visits and company of a special black Labrador, Sailor.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents, Kenneth and Evelyn Koss; son, Jay Mario Palazzo; sister Sharon Anderson and her husband John S. Anderson; and great-grandson Myles Klimek.
A private visitation was held at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, followed by burial at the Evergreen Cemetery in Algoma, Wisconsin. Memorials may be directed to CP - Innovation - Compassion - Purpose of Brown County, Unity Hospice, De Pere, Wisconsin, or to the family. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Robert Anderson , Algoma and Unity Hospice for the kind and compassionate care they gave to Carol. Online condolence messages may be sent to www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 27, 2020.