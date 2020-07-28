Carol M. Wiese
Algoma - Carol M. Wiese, 56 of Algoma, passed away from complications of the Covid 19 virus on Sunday, June 26, 2020. Carol was born on October 15, 1963 in Algoma to the late Gerhard and Lucetta (Eggert) Wiese. As a small child she lived in Maplewood until returning to Algoma in the early '80s. She attended Algoma High School and graduated in 1982. She went on to attend UWGB where she earned a degree in Communications. She worked at a radio station in Algoma for several years a job she enjoyed very much. She left radio to become the executive director of the Algoma Chamber of Commerce, a position she held for many years. She was involved in the building of the new chamber center, the board walk and improvements to Crescent Beach.
She left the chamber and purchased a gift shop in Sturgeon Bay which she ran until the death of her mother in 1999. With the passing of Lucetta, Carol decided to relocate to Palm Springs, California where she resided with her brother Robert and ran a successful plus size clothing business. In 2009 she returned to Wisconsin to be closer to her sister Dorothy and worked as a pharmacy billing representative for the Veteran Affairs office. She did that until her retirement in 2019.
Carol was an avid Star Wars and Sci-fi fan. Loved music, was a voracious reader and was a writer at heart with a true gift for words. Her friends will remember her for her wicked dry sense of humor and she never failed to have a "snarky/witty" comment ready to give.
Carol and her sister Dorothy returned to Algoma after retirement and purchased a home there.
Carol is survived by her sister Dorothy of Algoma, brother Robert of Algoma, and brother Bill of Sturgeon Bay. She is survived by her two best friends Lori Hayes and Kathy Lemke as well as her nephew David of Milwaukee. Surviving are cousins Linda Vandenack and family, Scott Eggert, Patti Wiese Lehigh and Kurt Wiese. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerhard and Lucetta Wiese, maternal grandparents, Eldor and Frieda Eggert, paternal grandparents Otto and Martha Wiese.
There will be a public memorial service at the funeral home at a later date with a private interment at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Carol's tribute page at www.schinderle.com
.