Carolyn (Stott) Massey
- - Carolyn (Stott) Massey, born to and preceded in death by Donald Thomas Stott and Dorothy Elizabeth (Tencate) Stott… Carolyn (Ma) didn't want a long, sappy obituary. She wanted to be remembered the way YOU personally knew her in your heart. Remember her voice. Remember her wit. Remember her strength. Remember her kindness. Remember her willingness to help. Just remember HER!
She has left behind her sister, Nancy Stott and husband Dick Bruehl; brother, Donald Stott and wife Annette; 5 children, Thea Massey, Robert Massey and wife Rita, Loreen (Massey) Daul and husband Mike, Scott Massey and wife Sara, Andra Massey Weckler and husband Randy; 16 grandchildren, Thea's children: Kenny Massey and wife Amanda, Derrick Parizek, and Khia Massey and partner James, Loreen's children: Tanya Massey, James Worachek, Miranda (Spude) Truttmann and husband Lee, Jon Daul, Nick Daul, and special mention, Angela Worachek, Scott's children: Jake Massey, Sam Massey, and Andrew Massey, Andra's children: Zandalee Massey and fiancé Josh, Tiona Massey, Garren Massey, Kyden Massey, Aydrin Massey, Chayton Massey, and Jeverick Massey; and 7.5 great-grandchildren, Layla, Owen, Logan, Wesley, Allee, Teegan, Zayne, and Baby Massey (to be born in June).
In life as in death, she holds a special place in our hearts. Ma, you are missed every day. We love you.
Memorial service will be a private service held for family. If you would like to send a card with a note or a memory you have, that would be very much appreciated. Cards can be sent to 785 Misere Road, Forestville, WI, 54213.
Sincerely, the Massey's
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from May 18 to May 25, 2019