Connie (Joniaux) Utter
Green Bay - Constance M. "Connie" (Joniaux) Utter, age 69, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Bellin Hospital. She was born February 6, 1951 in Algoma, WI, daughter of the late Leland F. and Virginia R. (Leanna) Joniaux and was a graduate of Luxemburg High School, Class of 1969.
After high school, Connie continued her education and training to become a nurse. She worked for many years at St. Vincent Hospital where she fostered many lasting friendships and lovingly cared for many people. Connie married Howard "Cowboy" Utter, August 20, 1983 at Pamperin Park in Green Bay. They shared many loving years together until Howard preceded her in death in 2019.
Connie is fondly remembered as a talented baker and the ultimate joker. She was a social butterfly and loved to chat with anyone she met. Her sense of humor and kind heart stayed with her until the end. She always put others before herself.
Connie is survived by a brother, Jay (Sandy) Joniaux; a nephew, Leland (Becky) Joniaux; 4 nieces: Christel Joniaux, Nicole (T.J.) Agamaite, Dr. Jessica Joniaux and Janelle (Travis) Tlachac; great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Joniaux.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM. A funeral service will follow at 6 PM. Burial will be in St. Odile's Cemetery, Thiry Daems, WI. The family kindly suggests that you wear a facial covering to ensure the health and safety of everyone. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Connie's family would like to thank the staff at Bellin Hospital, the office of Dr. Bongiorno, Casey Ross, FPN, Woodside Lutheran Home and Heartland Home Care for their excellent care and compassion.