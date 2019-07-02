|
Cynthia "Cindy" Peterson
Algoma - Cynthia (Cindy) Peterson, 61, Algoma, passed away after a short time with cancer, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at home with her family at her side.
She was born Feb. 13, 1958 in Milwaukee to the late James Rouse and Barbara (Sogge) Gigot.
Cindy married Hank Peterson on May 26, 1987 at the court house in Minneapolis, MN.
Cindy enjoyed spending time with family, taking short trips and raising her dogs. She loved doing things for others and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it.
She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Hank, daughters Ashlynn and Marlena (Lee) Skinkis, her mother Barbara Gigot, sisters Debbie (the late Dick) Graf and Kim Rouse, brother Keith Rouse, sister-in-law Marlene Brooks, brother-in-law Dave Peterson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by by her father, grandparents, brother-in-law, her father-in-law and mother-in-law.
There will be a memorial service for Cindy at a later date.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, assisted the family with arrangements.
