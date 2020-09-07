1/1
Daniel J. Ropson
1945 - 2020
Daniel J Ropson

Luxemburg - Daniel J. Ropson, 75, Luxemburg, passed away peacefully September 5, 2020 at home after a short battle with mesothelioma. He was born March 15, 1945 to Ralph and Helen (Strnad) Ropson.

Daniel was a graduate of the Algoma High School in 1963. His first job was as a newspaper carrier for the Green Bay Press Gazette. He worked part time for his grandpa Hank Ropson who had the Ford dealership in Algoma for many years. For the rest of his working career he worked at the Algoma Hardwoods for 42 years.

Daniel married his high school sweetheart Lorna Detjen in 1968.

Daniel enjoyed the free feeling that he got riding his motorcycle with his friends, was a member of the Algoma Boat Club, golfing with friends, traveling with his wife Lorna, spending time outside on his lawn and in his vegetable garden, he was a Boy Scout Leader when his son Rick was in Scouting, a former member of the JC's of Algoma and his greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, including attending all their events at school.

Daniel would welcome everyone into his home with his special "Old Fashion mixed drink".

Daniel is survived by his wife Lorna, daughter Tammy Bryfczynski, daughter-in-law Tracie Ropson; six grandchildren Michael, Ryan, Connor and Evan Bryfczynski and Emily and Ethan Ropson; two sisters Dianne Charles and Dorie (Jim) Rabas, one brother Joe (Marlene) Ropson; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Rick, and son-in-law Jon Bryfczynski.

There will be a public gathering Friday, September 11, 2020 at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 PM with Minister Gloria Butler officiating. Burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.

The family wants to give a very special thank you to Jamie and Krystal from Unity Hospice for the care and compassion given to Daniel.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family will be donating the donations of money to several of Dann's favorite charities that he supported through the years in his honor.

The family request that face masks be worn at the funeral home.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Dann's tribut page at www.schinderle.com.




Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
SEP
11
Service
12:00 PM
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
SEP
11
Burial
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
