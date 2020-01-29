|
|
David Barrett
Luxemburg - David "Red" W. Barrett, 81, of Luxemburg, passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday, January 28, 2020. David was born June 10, 1938 in Rio Creek, WI. He was raised on their family farm and attended Casco High School. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Marcelle, on September 27, 1958. He worked in the shipyards for several years before starting his own family farm in Luxemburg in 1963 which he ran until his retirement in 2005. During that time, he took a special interest in farm seed which he sold for Jacques Seed Co. for many years. Dave was a devout Catholic and was a member of St Mary Catholic Church, Luxemburg. He was an Officer for the Catholic Order of Foresters for more than 20 years and ran their annual pancake porkie breakfast. Dave gave nearly 50 years to his community by serving as a member of the Luxemburg Town Board since 1971, as Clerk and as the current Chairman since 2005.
Dave was a loving husband, father and grandfather, taking great joy in laughing with his friends and family. He held a strong work ethic and instilled strong values in his children, which brought him great pride. He stayed very active through the years and enjoyed camping at their site at Captains Cove, hunting, fishing, and playing Cuyoo with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn, four children Randy (Becky) Barrett, Rick (Laurie) Barrett, Lori (Steve) LeMay, Craig (Kari) Barrett; 12 grandchildren Aaron (Kristin) Barrett, Kim (Rob) Jenkins, Nick Barrett, Stephanie Barrett, Chris (Kelly) Barrett, Katie Lynn and Alexander Barrett, Nicole (Cory) Massart, Adam and Josh Barrett, Megan Barrett (Joe Bradford), Devin Barrett (Lexi Herman); nine great grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers in law, Laverne Barrett, Elaine (Cliff) Troulier, Sister Marie Goretti, Rose Maloney, Dennis (Darlene) Marcelle, Gerald "Jerry" (Bonnie) Marcelle, Diane Marcelle, Sandy (Dalen) Jauquet, Cheri (Tom) Peot, Debbie (Kevin) Crocker; special uncle Emil Jandrin, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Steve Barrett; his parents Cornelius and Mary Barrett; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Wilbert and Marcella Marcelle; brothers, Donald and Darrell Barrett; brothers-in-law Jim Marcelle and Glen Maloney and nephew Daron Marcelle.
Friends may call 3:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday (TODAY), January 30, 2020, at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. Closing prayer service 7:00 pm with Deacon Bob Miller.
Visitation will continue between 8:30 and 10:15 am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. Funeral 10:30 am on Friday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Barrett Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jan. 29 to Feb. 8, 2020