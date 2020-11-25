David F. Wotachek
Two Rivers - David F. (De-De) Wotachek, age 77, resident of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident.
David was born in Manitowoc on September 7, 1943 to George and Adela (Schleis)Wotachek. He attended Sandy Bay Grade School and Kewaunee High School . David grew up on a Dairy Farm with his family in the Tisch Mills area and enjoyed farming throughout his life. His working career was with Eggers Plywood Company of Two Rivers, where he worked for over 40 years. For many years, David enjoyed his hunting trips with family and friends out to Jackson County for the annual deer hunt. He loved all Wisconsin sports, especially the Packers and Brewers; and he enjoyed watching both baseball and football on T.V. David enjoyed his daily rides through the countryside, which often included a stop to visit with one of his many family members.
David is survived by his siblings: Paul (Pat) Wotachek, George (Caroline) Wotachek, Kathy (Tony) Rathsack, Jerome (MaryJo) Wotachek, Bernard Wotachek, Raymond Wotachek, Joe (Missy) Wotachek, Norbert (Faye) Wotachek, Ann (John) Fecteau and Donald (Tina) Wotachek. He is further survived by two aunts and one uncle: Sister Theresa Schleis, Jacob and Delores Schleis; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Adela Wotachek; one sister, Barbara Wotachek; sister-in-law, Jeanette Wotachek and one great-niece, Madeline Wotachek.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Pleier, with entombment to follow in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Monday morning from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Current pandemic guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
The funeral service will be live streamed on the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church website or St. Peter the Fisherman Facebook page. Online condolences may also be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The Wotachek family would like to extend a special thank you to members of the Two Creeks Fire Department and First Responders; Mishicot EMT and Ambulance personnel; and the staff of Aurora BayCare ER and ICU departments for their compassion and life saving efforts. Special thanks also to the staff of Home Care Health Services of Manitowoc for assisting David in his home; and the volunteers of the Meals-On-Wheels from the Two Rivers Senior Center.