Two Rivers - David J. Morgan, age 43, a Two Rivers resident, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly at his residence Saturday, March 9, 2019. Dave was born January 22, 1976 in Two Rivers to Dale and Dolores Tavenner Morgan and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a 1994 graduate of the Mishicot High School. Dave worked as a production manager for Riverside Foods, of Two Rivers. He enjoyed snowmobiling with his twin brother Doug, golfing with his dad, and attending car shows with his 65 Mustang. Dave was a member of the Gas Hogs Car Club.

He is survived by his father: Dale and step-mother: Gerri, of Luxemburg, two brothers: Dean Morgan (Vicki Dvorak), of FL, twin brother: Doug (Jodi) Morgan, of Denmark, half-sister: Amy Jo Vigue, of Green Bay, two step-sisters: Tina (Dennis) Luckow, of FL, Kim (Dave) Theis, of Manitowoc, two step- brothers: Dana (Rachel) Bongle, of Kellnersville, Cory (Amy) Bongle, of Green Bay, and by his nieces and a nephew. Dave was preceded in death by his mother Dolores "Dee Dee" Vigue, a step-brother: Victor Vigue Jr. and by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

There will be no funeral service, however relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday March 18, 2019 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his name.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on Mar. 23, 2019
