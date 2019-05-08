|
|
David J. Schlies
Denmark - David J. Schlies, age 73, of Denmark WI, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. David was born August 9, 1945 the oldest son of the late Theodore and Marcella (Stodola) Schlies.
At a young age David was milking cows alongside his father. Working on the family farm and attending school brought forth his impeccable work ethic. He graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1963. After high school he pursued many different trades and chose to make his living in plumbing. He married his loving wife Sharon Arveson in 1989. David loved spending time with his family and taking drives along the countryside with Sharon. After many years of work, he retired from W.F. Selner Plumbing and Heating in 2011. David never sat down, he was always doing something for someone else, and he literally worked until the day he died. He was an active volunteer at All Saints Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing. He was a member of the Denmark Community Golf League.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his sons Darrin Schlies (Tammy) and Steven Arveson, his daughters, Aimee Alexander and Deanna (Brandon) Barkhaus; grandchildren, Lucius Alexander, Alana (William) Lambert, and Connor Barkhaus; great grandchildren, Mason and Gabriel, and Baby Lambert, Siblings; Michael (Marilyn) Schlies, Mary Browne, Christine Selner, Glen (Kelly) Schlies, Theresa (Joel) Nitka, Bernadette (Chuck) Duescher Barbara (Peter) Fiala, Mark Schlies (Helen), and Pat Schlies, Brother and Sisters- in-law; Dennis (Lori) Arveson, Sue McKelvey (Don), Dean Arveson, Sherri (Kevin) Konkol and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; Father and Mother-in-law Aaron and Verona Arveson, brother Theodore Schlies Jr, Brothers in law; David Browne, Daniel Selner, Dale Arveson, Chris McKelvey, his Goddaughter Dawn Selner, nephew Christopher Schlies and niece Kelly Schlies.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral-Denmark Location, 536 County Rd R. on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a parish prayer service with Deacon Jim Trzinski at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday May 11, 2019, from 9:30 am until 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at All Saints Catholic Church, 145 Saint Claude St, Denmark with Fr. Paul Demuth officiating. Cotter Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family.
Special thank you to the Denmark First Responders and Rescue Squad. All the staff at Aurora Hospital and doctors for their special care of David. Also, to his doctors who treated him over the years, Robert Stevens, Qamaruddin Qazi, and Ciprian Nedelcu.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from May 8 to May 11, 2019