David W. Brusky
Kewaunee - David W. Brusky, age 82, of Kewaunee died at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born in Kewaunee on July 28, 1938 to the late William R. and Alice M. (Sinkula) Brusky.
David graduated from Holy Rosary Grade School and Kewaunee High School in 1956. After high school he enlisted in the U. S. Army Reserve.
On December 28, 1957 he married the former Emily A. Ihlenfeldt at St. Joseph Church, Norman.
For most of his working life he worked in the construction industry, starting out as a carpenter and working his way up to being a superintendent.
He was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Church and a fifty year member of the Carpenters Union. David was an avid outdoorsman. He looked forward to his hunting trips out West, especially the archery elk hunts in Idaho with his family. He enjoyed collecting vintage automobiles, especially Lincolns. There wasn't anything that he could not do and if he didn't know, he would figure it out along the way. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Survivors include his wife, Emily, of almost sixty-three years; six children: Brenda (Mike) Wisnicky, Kewaunee; Kelly (Rhonda) Brusky, Sturgeon Bay; David D. (Lori) Brusky, Kewaunee; Brad (Jennifer) Brusky, Cleveland, TN; Allison (Jim) Kruse, Kewaunee; Scott Brusky, Kewaunee; eleven grandchildren: Amy Slack, Kimberly (Joe) Riegert; Chad Wisnicky, Britanie (Stephen) Nowak, Alyssa (Danny) Vandertie, Lindsey (Nathan) Smith, Logan Brusky and special friend, Allie, Emma Brusky, Claire Brusky, Sydney Kruse, Wyatt Kruse; five great grandchildren: Preston Slack, Jenna , Whitney and Mason Riegert, William Nowak; one brother: Gary (Regina) Brusky, Kewaunee; one sister-in-law: Phyllis Cross, Sturgeon Bay and one brother-in-law: Phil Ihlenfeldt, Green Bay; honorary family members: Bill, Kris, Jackson and Natalie Stollberg, Green Bay. He was preceded in death by an infant son: Barry; a sister: Winifred (George) Fliss; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Phillip and Pauline Ihlenfeldt; two sisters-in-law: Alice (Don) Radley and Doris (Don) Brennan; one brother-in-law: Dex Cross.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28 at Holy Rosary Church. Burial was in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Matthias Fuchs, Bonnie Mueller Waigand, and Unity Hospice for the care and concern that they gave David and his family. A very special thank you to his son Scott for making it possible that dad could remain home.
