David W. Lischka
Melbourne, FL - David W. Lischka, 92, died at his home in Melbourne, FL on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. David was born on June 13, 1926, to Thomas and Mary (Gabriel) Lischka of Krok, WI. David was the second youngest of 11 children, all having preceded him in death.
David married Viletta (Toddy) Bunker of Scarboro, WI on December 27, 1947.
David enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 and served on the Battleship USS Pennsylvania during WWII.
David was owner and operator of Lischka Tiling and Trenching, working for many farmers in Kewaunee, Door, and Brown Counties. He and Toddy retired to Melbourne, FL in 2000.
David is survived by his wife Viletta (Toddy) of Melbourne, FL, three sons, William of Poplar Grove, IL, Thomas (Terry) of Luxemburg, WI and Martin (Susan) of Kewaunee, WI and three daughters, Julie Wagner (Steve) of Tucson, AZ, Mary Lukes (Larry) of Kewaunee, WI and Jennifer Robers (Keith) of Port St. John, FL, eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to visitation and rites of Catholic burial on Friday, March 15, 2019. Visitation at 10:00am, mass at 11:00am followed by military honors at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, 140 S Monroe Avenue, Green Bay, WI.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on Mar. 9, 2019