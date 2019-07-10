|
|
Dean Wolske
Algoma - Dean Wolske, 84, was peacefully called home into the loving arms of Jesus on July 9, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Dean was born July 14, 1934 in Algoma, Wisconsin to Lester and Dorothy Wolske. He married the love of his life, Carolyn, on November 6, 1965 and they were blessed throughout their 53 years of marriage. Dean graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton in 1956. Dean and Carolyn made Algoma their home in the early 1970s when Dean joined his father in the family business at Algoma Lumber Company. He served his community on the school board, city council and other committees. During this time and after his retirement, he enjoyed spending time working in his yard, fishing, hunting, golfing, sports (including watching his grandsons compete) and most of all spending quality time enjoying his family and grandchildren. Singing and music have always been an integral part of Dean's life. He enjoyed singing for many weddings and funerals, in choirs, barbershop quartets, and with Carolyn in a mixed quartet. He sang to Carolyn at their wedding and also sang at the weddings of both his children. Dean always had a song to sing in his heart.
Dean is survived by his wife Carolyn, their son Christopher (Sherri), grandsons Michael, John, David and Luke, Appleton; and their daughter Kate (Keith Brewer), and grandchildren Jimmy, Max and Ali, Hartland.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma, with a service to follow at 11:30 with Rev. Joel McKenney officiating.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the team at Autumn's Journey for the care and kindness provided to Dean in the past year of his life and to the nursing team at Bellin and Unity Hospice for their compassion and support in his last days.
Dean was a great husband, father, papa, and friend. We will all miss him dearly. May God heal the pain and help us always remember and treasure the gift of his life.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Express your memories, sympathy and pictures on Dean's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from July 10 to July 20, 2019