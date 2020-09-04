Delores Clark
Algoma - Delores Clark, 90 of Algoma passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1930 to Anna and Fred Wierschke.
Delores married Gerhardt Gaedtke July 17, 1948 and he preceded her death in 1951.
She then married Henry Clark on March 7, 1953. He also preceded her in death in 1978.
Delores worked at Algoma Hardwoods until her retirement in 1993. She was an avid member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Poppy Chairman. She also took pride in her service to St. Paul's Church. She was a member of the Ladies Aide, Alter Guild, and a Chairperson for funeral services. She also volunteered at the Kewaunee County Food Pantry. Delores enjoyed crocheting and playing cards, and spending time with her family. Delores is known for her sweet tooth. She was famous for her homemade donuts and pfeffernusse cookies during Christmas. She always had several gallons of ice cream in the freezer no matter the time of year. She made wonderful meals at holidays for her large family. Everyone who met her called her Grandma. She always greeted everyone with a smile and a hug and would say "I never thought I'd see you today."
Delores was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Anna Wierschke. Her two husbands Gerhardt Gaedtke and Henry Clark. Two granddaughters, Becky Marquardt and Leslie Bielawski. Son-in-law Richard Zimmerman, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in- law.
Delores is survived by her three sisters, Verna Sperber, Ruth Fish, and Joyce Clark, Sisters-in-law, Marie Gaedtke, Verna Clark, Rita Clark, and Carol Clark. She is also survived by her 7 Children. Pat (Kenny) Marquardt, Nancy Zimmerman, Kathy (Dan) Blondheim, Bruce (Sue) Clark, Larry Clark, Ricky (Brenda) Clark, Vicki (Bill) Garrett. She is survived by 22 Grandchildren, 51 Great-Grandchildren, 9 Great-Great-Grandchildren with 3 more on the way.
There will be a public visitation, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM with Rev. Joel McKenney and Rev. John Moll officiating. Burial to follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations made to the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of Delores. To donate please go to alz.org
. The family would like to thank Wyndemere Assisted Living in Green Bay and Heartland Hospice for their love and wonderful care to Delores in the last year.
